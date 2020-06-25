New F-150 a fresh driver for shares: Ford’s Jim Farley

Ford’s F-150, the automaker's best-selling truck, is getting some hot upgrades for 2021 which could be a key driver for investors who own the stock which has dropped over 35 percent this year.

In an interview with Fox New Automotive Editor, Ford’s Chief Operating Officer, Jim Farley, said the enhanced truck and some of the automaker’s other new initiatives are not reflected in the true value of the company’s $25 billion market cap.

“No, not fully. And that doesn’t include also our Transit business. Globally, you know, we’re one of the leaders in the van business in Europe and the U.S. and China. So we certainly have upside in value creation. And we think the electrification, future-proofing this business, is going to be a really important part of our value creation” he said.

The F-Series, according to Morgan Stanley, accounts for nearly 90 percent of Ford’s profits. Although Farley declined to confirm that figure, he did stress that the brand is one of the company’s crown jewels.

“F-Series and our whole commercial lineup, including Transit, is really a key part of what makes Ford different as an investment thesis. I mean, when you look at Ford Motor Company, what makes us different is iconic nameplates like Mustang, the Bronco we’re bringing back, but also our whole commercial lineup. It’s where we’re strong, where we’re different.”

The residential and commercial truck market is heating up as General Motors, Tesla and newcomer Nikola are all gunning for a piece of the F-150's market share.

