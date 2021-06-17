Mark Wahlberg attends F45 gym opening on San Diego military base

Mark Wahlberg has put his money where his muscles are and hopes military veterans will do the same.

The 50-year-old movie star is throwing his Hollywood power into a new gym on the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar in San Diego.

The gym is part of F45 Training and is the first location of the fitness franchise to be located on a military base, though the company hopes to have gyms on U.S. military stations around the globe, according to a video produced by KUSI.

As an investor, Wahlberg also talked about how much the franchise is hoping for veterans to become owners and operators of F45 studios.

"You know how much value it would bring to us to have veterans working with us," Wahlberg told the station. "I mean, they’re the best of the best. The best trained, the most loyal, the hardest workers. And you know, we want to encourage them to be owners of studios, multi-unit operators come work with us and make our program better."

The F45 Training program is a "45-minute high-intensity circuit training class" according to Page Six.

The franchise has also partnered with the Department of Defense for a program to help train interested active duty service members who are preparing to be discharged from the military so that they can get certified to get jobs in the fitness industry.

FOX Business reported last year that Wahlberg invested $450 million in F45 in 2019 to have a minority stake in the franchise.

At the opening of the F45 gym at MCAS Miramar, Wahlberg explained why he got involved with F45.

"Why did I get involved? Because it’s the best workout on the planet," Wahlberg told KUSI. "It really is. Anybody at any fitness level can do it and whatever your fitness goals are, you’re going to surpass them. And you get results at F45."

Representatives for Wahlberg declined to comment to FOX Business for this story.