Lady Gaga’s dad fights eviction from Grand Central over unpaid rent

Joe Germanotta, the father of Lady Gaga, has won his own spotlight in the New York City restaurant industry.

But now, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is moving to evict his soul food eatery from Grand Central Terminal.

Art Bird & Whiskey Bar, located in the dining concourse at the iconic train station, received a notice from the MTA that the agency is seeking Germanotta's ouster because he has refused to pay rent to the transit agency, which owns the property.

Germanotta said he’s not paying because the number of homeless people and "intolerable" health conditions at Grand Central have hurt his business.

He was previously given 14 days from Feb. 27 to pay more than $260,000 in rent and fees owed to the MTA.

"The conditions are poor," he told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday. "The bathrooms are truly less than what you'd expect in a food concourse. It's continually dirty. They don't clean up. There are some pest control problems down there."

Notice of the MTA's effort to evict Art Bird was delivered on the same day all restaurants and bars were confined to takeout or delivery-only service due to the spreading coronavirus, Germanotta said. At the same time, all non-essential proceedings in New York City civil courts have been postponed for 45 days to curb the spread of the virus.

The restaurateur said he has been continually "harassed" and singled out by MTA. None of the other eateries in the concourse have been threatened with eviction, Germanotta said, but several "want out, too."

"They don't care about the tenants," he said. "It's retaliatory and just general harassment."

Germanotta said he's offered solutions for the issues, such as donating food and offering refreshments to homeless individuals, but MTA's answer was "no."

The agency condemned Germannota's actions in a sharply worded statement to FOX Business that noted eateries across the city have been hurt by mandatory closings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s reprehensible that this restaurant operator, who stopped paying rent long ago, would try to use a public health crisis to justify his absurd position," said MTA Communications Director Tim Minton. We hope that by the time New York returns to normal, the public will have a quality rent-paying tenant in place.”

Germanotta, meanwhile, noted that he plans to take care of employees at his other restaurant on the Upper West Side -- Italian eatery Joanne Trattoria.

"These kids have been with me for eight years ... they're kind of like my children at this point," he said. "I intend to keep them on some type of stipend to keep them going."

Germanotta said he's already seen a 70 percent drop in business due to virus fears. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered all restaurants in the city to close as of 8 p.m. Monday except for takeout and delivery service.