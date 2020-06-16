KFC trolls Sony, Microsoft with a chicken bucket game console

KFC has joined the fray in the gaming console war between Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's XBOX with a video of its own: the KFConsole.

Continue Reading Below

A video promoting the console, which would feature a chicken grill, was tweeted a day after Sony unveiled the PS5, the latest iteration of the PlayStation video game console.

XBOX SERIES X, PLAYSTATION 5 SET FOR VIDEO GAME CONSOLE WAR IN 2020

Ticker Security Last Change Change % YUM YUM! BRANDS 91.86 +0.42 +0.46% SNE SONY CORPORATION 69.35 -0.38 -0.55% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 193.57 +4.63 +2.45%

The spoof ad has a release date set for the KFConsole that will reportedly fall on Nov. 12, according to the video, which ends with the tagline, “Power Your Hunger.”

It’s not clear if the company will follow up with another ad on that date or if the stunt is being done in conjunction with Sony or Microsoft to build buzz for their consoles..

As of June 16, KFC’s ad has been liked more than 132,700 times and retweeted by more than 55,800 accounts – both of which could be encouraging for a follow-up post.

The release date for the KFConsole will reportedly be on Nov. 12, according to the video, which ends with the tagline, “Power Your Hunger.”

DESPITE CORONAVIRUS-LED VIDEO GAME SALES SPIKE, GAMESTOP DECREASE EXPECTED

KFC did not immediately respond to FOX Business’s request for comment, although, it may be safe to assume it is a joke unless the fast-food company found some of the most innovative hardware and home appliance engineers who could combine a chicken grill with sensitive electronics.

Sony and Xbox also didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Xbox did however make a direct comment to the KFC Gaming Twitter account that shared the video.

FDA APPROVES VIDEO GAME FOR TREATING ADHD IN KIDS

“Can you lay it sideways,” Xbox tweeted shortly after the video’s release, referring to designs for the Xbox and Sony consoles.

Xbox will release the preview of its latest console next month, according to a tweet from the company’s General Manager of Xbox Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

In 2019, the global game console market was at $34.27 billion and it is expected to reach $51.15 billion by 2027, according to a forecast from corporate analysis and data company Fortune Business Insights.

More recently as of May 2020, PlayStation reportedly has 65.99 percent of the world market share while Xbox has 33.46 percent, according to web analytics firm Statcounter.

Before KFC was shaking up the console wars, the company commissioned the “I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator” game, which was developed by Psyop and released in September 2019.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

So, it’s not completely unlikely that KFC may have something up its sleeve for the KFConsole or another video game venture since gaming has been an effective marketing tool in the past for the fried chicken chain.