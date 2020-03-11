Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Despite coronavirus, Joel Osteen's megachurch still in service

Other events like the Houston Rodeo have been called off in Texas

By FOXBusiness
As coronavirus spreads, will Trump declare state of emergency?

There are more than 1,280 cases of coronavirus in the United States, including at least 32 in Texas. But still, Pastor Joel Osteen will push forward with multiple services at his Houston-based Lakewood Church, which has a seating capacity of nearly 17,000.

There are three upcoming services at the venue: one planned for Saturday night and two on Sunday, according to a report on TMZ. Church staff are taking precautions, including sanitizing surfaces and leaving doors open so guests won’t need to grab them, according to the report.

Churchgoers are also being asked to stay home if they don’t feel well, have come in contact with anyone with COVID-19 or if they’ve traveled to any place where the virus is present.

The service plans could change if the pandemic hits Texas harder, sources said. Other events in the city, including the Houston Rodeo, have been scrapped due to the pandemic.

Since initial reports of the outbreak in Wuhan, China, the virus has spread to a number of new locations, infecting more than 121,000 people and being linked to nearly 4,500 deaths.

A number of domestic businesses have advised employees to avoid non-essential travel and a handful of outdoor festivals like Coachella have been pushed back or canceled due to the highly contagious nature of the virus, which can spread through close contact.

