Hollywood layoffs may have been imminent without coronavirus as networks slow to pivot to streaming: experts

Cord-cutters saw this coming years ago.

Those who moved away from cable as their sole means of entertainment consumption knew the future of television was in streaming, and from a content standpoint, many pointed to freedom of choice and ever-increasing cable bills as the catalyst for exploring the depths of an emerging medium.

Of course, consumers wouldn’t have ever predicted the arrival of a global coronavirus pandemic, which would lead to a ravaged economy and decimate a number of industries in the process -- leading to millions of workers losing their jobs.

But if the rapid rise of streaming was any indication that consumers were shifting their attention to new ways of enjoying content, one could wonder why networks and media conglomerates failed to anticipate and adapt to the wave.

Media experts believe even without the surge of the pandemic, corporate layoffs could have still come down the pike – though likely not to the extent the industry has seen in recent weeks and months.

This is largely due to the fact that networks have had to completely change their business models by either paying out exorbitant amounts of money to acquire content, talent and intellectual property for their brand new streaming platforms that in many cases were late to arrive in the market.

“I think like any new technology, it's hard. It's like trying to steer the Titanic and so without knowledge and with uncertainty and with a business model that's worked for 60 years or more, it is a slow process,” Owen Sloane, a Los Angeles-based entertainment and media lawyer and partner at Eisner LLP, told Fox Business.

“And that obviously left open all of the growth and the market share that Netflix and Amazon and all the other streaming services have," he added.

Sloane believes that a number of respected companies have overleveraged themselves in recent months and years due to big spending and fears they won’t be able to recoup losses because streaming is a subscription-based business, so finding other ways of driving revenue is paramount.

The new business model overtaken by streaming has caused a shift in the overall needs of a network or streaming entity in today’s climate.

For companies looking for a quick fix to bolster content reserves and ensure a business can continue to pump out material personalized for a wide and growing range of consumers, “acquiring a company is an easier bet than to start with somebody new and try to build that same success from scratch,” said Sloane.

Major media conglomerates are not only competing for their share of a crowded streaming market, in which new platforms are being announced on a seemingly weekly basis, but they are tasked with creating more and more content in order to satisfy the palates of millions of paying streaming subscribers who can jump ship at any moment.

Such a task “creates a bigger demand for product because you've got to satisfy this big monster that gobbles up content,” said Sloane, “But some of it is shorter form. If you were doing a sitcom, you do it in steps but you could do it for three years, four years, and five years for a really successful sitcom. But that doesn't necessarily happen on a streaming service. It's maybe six episodes or eight episodes and maybe a few seasons and that's it.”

“So I think part of that is a conservative approach,” the attorney continued. “It obviously depends on how much money they're spending but I think they're trying to gain not only a good product but also name value so as a subscriber business if you've got someone who creates hit shows, that really makes a big difference.”

NBCUniversal recently launched its free streaming service, Peacock, in a move widely viewed as better late than never – and amid the pandemic the parent company to E! Entertainment has had to let hundreds of employees go.

AMC Networks announced last month that it too, would cut around 10% of its U.S. workforce and despite Discovery Inc. making waves throughout the landscape with news their streaming service Discovery+ would launch in January 2021, a large number of their employees had also been handed their walking papers in 2020.

Lionsgate and Sony Pictures Entertainment have also followed suit in letting some of their employees go. Sony saw a $230 million profit in the second quarter of 2020 but predicts 2021 will be "crowded" to say the least. Sony has also shelled out huge money to Jamie Foxx and Leonardo DiCaprio's production company, Appian Way on a first-look deal in August.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s corporate-backed, short-form streaming service, Quibi, failed to make any movement and the plug was pulled on the mobile platform just six months after it launched. Katzenberg outright blamed the pandemic for Quibi’s downfall as the concept was designed for subscribers to view its minuteslong video content while on the move – which the pandemic put a halt to as many were forced to stay inside.

The service didn't do itself any favors by being mobile-only and it reportedly retained less than 10% of its free trial subscribers.

Jerome Courshon, a film producer and leading distribution expert at Film Distribution Solutions, said the onslaught of network and media company layoffs represent a significant downturn in the film and television industries – at least in the short term.

“Everybody has been trying to hold on and hoping that the pandemic would – I think a lot of people probably knew that Dr. [Anthony] Fauci would be correct, that we would have this massive wave this coming winter,” said Courshon. “But I think there were also people hoping maybe it won't happen. Well, it has happened and it's been devastating. It is devastating not just to our personal lives in the film industry [but] it's devastating to everybody.”

Courshon echoed the sentiment from Sloane that “traditional industries are always slow to pivot and move.”

“We kind of know that and it just tends to be true,” said Courshon. “And certainly, when you look at the mid- to late-2000s, literally 10 to 15 years ago, only the independent players, the entrepreneurs and independent people were pushing streaming, other than Netflix – but they were independent at the time.”

Back in 2015, one of the largest streamers was the now-defunct PlayStation Vue, which initially launched in large markets only. What the market had was a litany of early-adopters and consumers who were moving forward in the direction of streaming and the result was a slow-as-molasses pace on part of studios that waited a long time to even begin thinking about trying to catch up to the new medium as their respective platforms simply didn’t exist yet.

“Hulu was a combination of three major companies and networks coming together, so really for whatever reason, it's just hard for huge companies and bureaucracies to really move and get ahead of any curve,” Courshon explained. “They tend to be behind a little bit or a lot, it just ranges.”

The independent producer, who secured a Warner Bros. distribution deal on his first-ever indie film, said networks were also slow to embrace ad-supported video on demand (AVOD), and when factoring the availability of streaming subscriptions that utilize AVOD, it has become increasingly difficult for independent producers to make money with the collapse of DVD and Blu-ray disc – a format that was once lucrative for filmmakers.

“With AVOD many companies are far behind and AVOD is becoming kind of the new leader in streaming because people already have several subscriptions,” said Courshon. “We don't need or want ten subscriptions and a lot of people are still OK with watching movies with commercials. In rare instances, I'll pay the $3.99 to watch a movie without commercials if it isn’t available on DirecTV or Netflix or Amazon, but most people don't want to pay and transactional video on demand just has plummeted.”

However, even with looming speculation the theater industry can survive the pandemic, both Sloane and Courshon believe there is a pathway for theaters to bounce back. But it starts with grasping hold of COVID-19.

“I still think that moviegoing is a unique experience, which cannot be duplicated by watching it on television in your own home,” said Sloane. “So I think that the answer to that is as soon as people feel comfortable with the pandemic – that they can go to the theater and not get sick – I think you're going to have people coming back because going to a cinema is a social experience. It also depends on the picture too.”

Courshon said he is “hopeful” the pandemic hasn’t killed off movie theaters but maintains that “some companies might have to really go into serious bankruptcy.”

“I've always felt and I still feel that once we are presumably out of the pandemic, whenever that is, I think that the theater business will always survive because people want to go out,” he said. “People want to go out, get out of their home and do things outside the home and entertainment is a part of that.

He also believes it’s possible the current stand-in film distribution model of releasing films in theaters and on streaming could become a normal avenue of doing business.

“Might the theatrical business be smaller when you know in the future because the pandemic has changed things so much? That's possible,” he said. “What Warner is doing now with their movies in 2021, if all the studios are going to be doing things like that with debuting them on their own platform, probably for a premium price of $30 and the theaters have gone along with that because maybe they have no choice -- then frankly, that could be a potential future model that becomes permanent.”