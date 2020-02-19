Blue-collar jobs will decline over the next 10 years as more men leave labor force

U.S. blue-collar jobs have become more scarce in the last 30 years and will continue to decline into 2030, according to a new study by the nonprofit business research group The Conference Board.

On top of a possible blue-collar job plunge over the next decade, the U.S. has also seen a labor shortage in blue-collar industries as more and more young people turn to college for white-collar job opportunities rather than trade school or apprenticeship opportunities.

"While a lot has been written about the overall tightness of the labor market, much less has been written about severe labor shortages of blue-collar and manual services workers --- the exact opposite of the trends in recent decades," Gad Levanon, vice president of labor markets at The Conference Board, told FOX Business.

"This shortage is no coincidence but a result of several long-run demographic and educational trends that converge in a perfect storm like fashion, and that could make these shortages even more severe in the coming decades," Levanon said. "These shortages are a much more immediate and important problem than the risk of massive unemployment due to robots taking our jobs at some point in the future."

While Baby Boomers, or people born after World War II, make up much of the blue-collar labor market (particularly men), many have reached retirement or are on their way to retirement, and there aren't enough younger workers to replace them.

The labor force participation rates for men ages 25 to 34 have seen a significant downturn since 1995, shows the study, which surveyed more than 200 human resource executives.

The number of U.S. citizens who qualify as disabled between the working ages of 25 and 64 has also reached a record high. The heaviest concentrations of disability appear along the Rust Belt and the industrial South, the study found.

Additionally, young men are leaving the blue-collar workforce for white-collar opportunities after college. As a result, the number of blue-collar workers in the U.S. directly correlates with the number of people who hold a bachelor's degree.

The participation of 16-24-year-old men in particular who work blue-collar jobs that require little experience or education has dropped by about 10 percent since 1995, the study shows.

This is seen as a positive trend by societal standards because it means more young people are getting a higher education despite the fact that blue-collar jobs often hold the promise of high wages and steady work due to increasing demand. Nearly a quarter of young men without a college degree, however, still live at home with their parents, the study noted.

"I think there is some stigma associated with manual labor," Levanon said. "The American dream and the entire education system is geared towards completing a four-year college. Also, the significant improvement in the labor market outlook for blue-collar workers is not common knowledge yet. I would argue that you still hear and read more about how robots will steal many of our jobs than you hear about labor shortages."

As men leave blue-collar industries, more and more women aged 25 to 54 are joining the labor force --- but not enough to make a significant difference in these industries, the study found.

Potentially increasing costs and quality of blue-collar services is now more of a concern than it was in the past because employers are more willing to hire candidates that are not qualified for the job or have been out of the labor market for years, according to the study.

"Without a concerted effort by companies and governments, the nation’s overall standard of living will decline, along with profits in blue-collar-heavy industries such as transportation, warehousing and manufacturing," The Conference Board said in a press release Tuesday.

