Air Canada pulls pilot from service after antisemitic social media posts

Air Canada pulled one of its pilots from service Monday after he posted a slew of now-deleted antisemitic images on social media.

"We are aware of the unacceptable posts made by an Air Canada pilot," the carrier posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We are taking this matter very seriously."

The carrier said the pilot "was taken out of service" on Monday and that it denounces "violence in all forms."

Representatives for Air Canada have not immediately returned FOX Business' request for comment.

The pilot, identified as Mostafa Ezzo by several outlets, has seemingly deleted his social media pages as well as his LinkedIn profile. However, screenshots of his posts are still circulating X.

In an instagram story, which was posted earlier this week, the pilot was allegedly holding a sign that read, "keep the world clean." Next to the words was an image of a person throwing out the Israeli flag, according to a screenshot of the post.

In another screenshot of a now-deleted Instagram story, the pilot is seen in his uniform while wearing a Palestinian flag necktie.

In other deleted posts, the pilot allegedly called Israel is a "terrorist state" and said that it should "burn in hell," according to the New York Post.

The comments came as news of the terrorist attack on Israel shocked the world.

A war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group was ignited after Hamas barged into the country from the Gaza Strip Saturday, killing hundreds of civilians attending a musical festival.

Hundreds of others were murdered in their homes and in the street in broad daylight. Others were taken hostage in Gaza by Hamas. It marked the deadliest attack the country has experienced in decades.

In retaliation, Israel’s government launched airstrikes on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that Israel "is at war," and he reiterated that stance in a Monday address.

The battle has already claimed upward of 2,200 lives on both sides, according to The Associated Press.