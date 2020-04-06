Salesforce donates coronavirus medical supplies to NY

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Software company Salesforce donated scores of personal protective equipment to New York state to aid in the harrowing fight against COVID-19.

On Sunday night, a cargo aircraft loaded with goggles, face shields and protective suits landed in New York City. The equipment will be delivered to health care workers grappling with a lack of critically-needed medical supplies.

"NYC! Congrats to the salesforce PPE team for landing in NYC tonight this National Cargo 747 FULL of PPE incl goggles, face shields, & protective suits," Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff tweeted.

Since the outbreak, the rush to secure supplies has prompted intense squabbling between the states and federal government at a moment the nation is facing one of its gravest emergencies. Leaders like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo have been forced to go outside normal channels and work with authoritarian governments and private companies.

Apple, Goldman Sachs, Facebook, Softbank and L'Oréal are among numerous companies that have already donated supplies to help increase the state's supply capacity amid the ongoing crisis.

"New York is fighting a war against this virus and we need all the help we can get," Cuomo said. "The generosity of these companies, organizations and individuals — and many others coming forward every day to offer support — will play a critical role in our mission to bolster our hospital surge capacity, support frontline workers and get people the help they need.

On Sunday, the state reported 594 new coronavirus deaths, a decrease compared to the 630 new fatalities announced on Saturday. ICU admissions and intubations were also down, the governor said, while the discharge rate from hospitals was rising.

As of Monday, confirmed cases across the state topped 123,000 with overall fatalities climbing to nearly 4,200, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

