Coronavirus point-of-care test submitted for FDA approval by Abbott Laboratories

During Thursday's coronavirus task force briefing, Vice President Mike Pence announced that a point-of-care test is on the way from Abbott Laboratories now awaiting approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

"This would be the kind of test where you could go to your doctor, you could get the test done there at your doctor, and have the results in no more than 15 minutes,” Pence said.

Last week, Abbott Laboratories said it had already shipped 150,000 rapid tests for coronavirus and that it would be scaling up production at its U.S. manufacturing locations to reach capacity for 1 million tests per week by the end of March.

According to Pence, rapid tests for the coronavirus are available in all 50 states and to date 552,000 tests have been performed and completed across the country.

