Mary Jo White officially sworn in as new chairman of SEC

Former federal prosecutor Mary Jo White was officially sworn in as the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, the agency announced.

White's swearing in came just in time for her to preside over an open meeting slated for Wednesday morning, in which the SEC is expected to adopt new rules requiring some brokers, mutual funds and investment advisers to establish identity theft prevention programs.

(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)