Greece Has Sent List Of Reforms To Lenders: Juncker Spokesman

Greece has sent a list of reform measures to its creditors on time, Margaritis Schinas, a spokesman for European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, said in a post to Twitter on Tuesday. Under a deal struck Friday, Greece was required to outline by midnight Monday a package of economic reforms it will make in exchange for a four-month extension to its 240-billion-euro ($273 billion) bailout funding. The measures should now go forward for review by eurozone finance ministers, who are scheduled to hold a conference call on Tuesday afternoon. Greece's new Syriza-led government is attempting to negotiate a new debt deal with the Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund while meeting expectations at home that it will follow through on promises to drop austerity measures.
