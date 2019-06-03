The Latest: Apple previews new space show for subscription

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., Monday, June 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Latest on Apple's developers conference (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

Apple is opening its annual developers conference with another sneak peek at its upcoming Apple TV Plus video subscription.

CEO Tim Cook showed a snippet from a new show from Ron Moore, the executive producer of "Battlestar Galactica." The show, "For All Mankind," appears to be an alternative take on the U.S.-Russia space race in which a Soviet Cosmonaut is the first person to set foot on the moon.

Apple TV Plus was announced in March and is due out the fall. Pricing details haven't been released. Oprah, Jason Momoa, Big Bird, Steven Spielberg and a host of other stars have also lent themselves to original Apple shows.

Apple also announced Monday that its Apple TV streaming device will soon offer support multiple users, so that individual members in a household can have their custom list of shows and how far they have watched. In the past, all the preferences have been tied to whoever set the device up.

Apple is also announcing updates for its iPhone, Mac and other software at its event in San Jose, California.

6:40 a.m.

Apple will preview upcoming changes to its phone and computer software Monday as it undergoes a major transition intended to offset eroding sales of its bedrock iPhone.

The company's software showcase is an annual rite. But Apple is currently grappling with its biggest challenge since its visionary co-founder, Steve Jobs, died nearly eight years ago.

Many of the software updates are expected to be tailored for the digital services that Apple is rolling out to lessen its iPhone dependence.

Although still popular, the iPhone is no longer reliably driving Apple's profits higher. Sales have Sales have fallen sharply for the past two quarters and there's little reason to expect a quick turnaround.