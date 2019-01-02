Netflix raises movie-viewership curtain with 'Bird Box'

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FILE- This file image released by Netflix shows Sandra Bullock in a scene from the film, "Bird Box." Netflix lifted the usually tightly sealed lid on its viewership numbers in a recent tweet that disclosed 45 million subscriber accounts had watched the thriller, “Bird Box,” during its first seven days on the service. That made the film the biggest first-week success of any movie made so far for Netflix’s 12-year-old streaming service. (Merrick Morton/Netflix via AP, File)

Netflix has provided the movie industry with an unprecedented peek at how a newly released film is faring as competition for Hollywood's biggest names intensifies.

Continue Reading Below

The company disclosed in a recent tweet that 45 million subscriber accounts worldwide had watched the Sandra Bullock thriller "Bird Box" during its first seven days on the service. That's the biggest first-week success of any movie made so far for Netflix's 12-year-old streaming service.

The revelation created a stir in Hollywood and on Wall Street.

While getting that many people to theaters would be impressive, one analyst says the better yardstick is viewership on TV, given that subscribers didn't have to leave their homes or pay extra for this movie. By that yardstick, viewership spread over a week isn't as impressive.