Google to launch video-game streaming platform Stadia

Google says it plans to launch a video-game streaming platform called Stadia, positioning itself to take on the traditional video-game business.

The platform lets gamers playing Stadia jump across devices operating on Google's Chrome browser and Chrome OS, such as Pixel phones and Chromebooks.

Alphabet Inc.'s Google says playing video games will be as simple as pressing a "Play Now" button, without anything to download. There is a dedicated Stadia controller that is optional.

No launch date or pricing was announced but the company says Stadia will be available in 2019 in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and parts of Europe.

Video game streaming typically requires a strong connection and more computing power than simply streaming video. Google says it is leveraging its data centers to power the system.