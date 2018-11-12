Facebook's site was down for 30 minutes, cause unknown

Facebook’s site was down for about 30 minutes on Monday, according to several attempts to logon by FOX Business.

From 12:54 p.m. to around 1:30 p.m. ET a message popped up saying, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

Several spokespeople for the social media giant did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on the outage or what caused it.

At around 1:30 p.m. ET, the site was restored.

Multiple Twitter users sounded off on the outage.

Shares declined in Monday’s session pressuring the broader tech sector.