Facebook bans personality app on concerns user data misused

Facebook says it has banned a quiz app from its platform for refusing an inspection and concerns that data on as many as 4 million users was misused.

The social media giant said Wednesday that it banned the myPersonality app after it found that user information was shared with researchers and companies "with only limited protections in place."

Facebook said it would notify the app's users that their data was misused. The announcement comes after the recent privacy scandal surrounding political data mining firm Cambridge Analytica.

The company said myPersonality was "mainly active" prior to 2012, and it wasn't clear why Facebook was taking action now.

That scandal sparked a wider investigation by Facebook, which said it has also suspended more than 400 apps over data sharing concerns.