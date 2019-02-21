Is President Trump taking a cue from Varney & Co?

President Trump sent a tweet about the border wall this morning, right after FOX Business' Stuart Varney declared “the wall is stalled” on Varney & Co.

Continue Reading Below

After hearing the latest on the migrant caravan arriving at the U.S. border near El Paso, Texas, Varney brought RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel into the conversation.

“It looks like the [the wall] is stalled at the moment. The caravan has arrived. There’s thousands of people camped out on the other side border," she said. "What happens next?”

McDaniel added that Congress just passed $1.37 billion in funding for the wall. And shortly thereafter, the President tweeted emphatically: "THE WALL IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION RIGHT NOW!"

Advertisement

Varney suggested that perhaps the President was watching and wanted to set the record straight.