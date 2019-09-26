Trump impeachment inquiry could feed market uncertainty: Monica Crowley

The "latest impeachment hysteria" will feed into market uncertainty, a top U.S. Treasury Department spokeswoman said.

Continue Reading Below

“I think are playing a very dangerous game here because this has serious economic and national security implications you might see effects in the market,” Monica Crowley, an assistant secretary for public affairs at the U.S. Treasury Department, told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

However, Crowley also noted that the markets have factored in the idea that the Democrats will “stop at nothing” to try to destroy him.

“The markets realize that the president's opponents are relentless and … the biggest strength this president brings into his re-election is the strength of the U.S. economy through his very powerful pro-growth economic policies,” she said. “He's delivering a booming economy.”

Crowley was also optimistic that the economy could continue to thrive even without the ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement?

Advertisement

“Look given the fact that we are seeing substantial weakness in China and Europe, it is a testament to the strength of the U.S. economy, to the power of the president's pro-growth economic policies, and frankly to the American worker that the U.S. economy remains as strong as it is,” she explained.

Crowley added that U.S. economy could be even stronger if the trade deal passed.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS