Norwegian Cruise Line asks CDC to allow cruises starting July 4

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has asked federal health authorities to let it sail from U.S. ports starting July 4, saying its vaccination requirement for passengers and crew is a sufficient precaution against Covid-19. The cruise operator said Monday that its Covid-19 vaccination policy matches the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance that travel poses low risks for fully vaccinated individuals. Norwegian, which has suspended sailings through the end of June, and other major cruise lines haven't sailed in the U.S. since coronavirus outbreaks on ships brought voyages to a halt last year. The company is requiring passengers and crew to be vaccinated at least two weeks before embarking on the ship. Norwegian said the vaccination requirement eliminates the need for the CDC's conditional-sailing order, which requires cruise operators to conduct mock sailings and apply for a certificate at least 60 days before offering passenger cruises. Despite the CDC's determination that travel is a low-risk activity for people who have been vaccinated, officials still advise against it as Covid-19 cases rise in the U.S. The CDC still recommends against travel on cruise ships because of the "very high" risk of Covid-19 on such vessels. The CDC maintains that it will follow the phased approach outlined in its conditional-sailing order, a spokesman said in a written statement. "Cruising safely and responsibly during a global pandemic is difficult," the statement said. "While cruising will always pose some risk of Covid-19 transmission, following the phases of the conditional sailing order will ensure cruise ship passenger operations are conducted in a way that protects crew members, passengers, and port personnel; particularly, with emerging Covid-19 variants of concern." The CDC on Friday issued its latest update to the conditional-sailing framework by providing operators with technical instructions on increasing reporting frequency of Covid-19 cases and illnesses from weekly to daily, creating planning materials for cruise lines' agreements with local authorities and establishing a plan for crew and port personnel's vaccinations. The update didn't specify when operators can resume sailing out of the U.S. Trade group Cruise Lines International Association on Monday slammed the CDC's update, calling the additional instructions "burdensome" and "largely unworkable." It reiterated its call last month for the CDC to lift the conditional-sailing order and allow U.S. sailings to restart in July. "With no clear path forward or time frame for resumption in the U.S., more sailings originating in the Caribbean and elsewhere are likely to be announced, effectively shutting American ports, closing thousands of American small businesses, and pushing an entire industry offshore," the trade group said. Norwegian shares closed 7.2% higher at $29.71 Monday. Shares of its competitors, Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean, also rose. Royal Caribbean is also requiring passengers and crew to be fully vaccinated for its coming sailings in Israel and the Caribbean in the coming months. Norwegian aims to create a "bubblelike" environment for its passengers and crew through mandatory vaccinations and by implementing measures laid out by an expert panel the company had hired with Royal Caribbean Group, Chief Executive Frank Del Rio said. If allowed to sail starting July 4, the company plans to resume voyages at 60% capacity and would increase it by 20% every 30 days and gradually increase the size of the fleet departing from U.S. ports, Mr. Del Rio said in a letter to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. "If we're allowed to cruise, results are going to be damn good," Mr. Del Rio said in an interview. The company has said it sees pent-up demand for 2022. Other measures the company has pledged for its sailings include administering and paying for all passengers' Covid-19 antigen tests before boarding and disembarkation, upgrading air-filtration systems and providing contactless food service on the ship. Norwegian has said it expects to spend $300 million on health-and-safety investments, as well as other collateral obligations. Cruise operators are also bound to restrictions outside the U.S. Mr. Del Rio said he is betting that other countries would follow the CDC's lead when it relaxes its guidelines. "When CDC shut the cruise industry down [in March 2020], just about every other country followed," he said. "We believe the reverse will occur." Other countries, including Singapore, Italy and the U.K., have authorized cruises or set a clear target date for them to set sail. Almost 400,000 passengers have sailed since some countries began to allow cruises again in July, according to CLIA.