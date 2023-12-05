Job openings unexpectedly fall in October to lowest level in 2 years
U.S. job openings tumbled in October to the lowest level in more than two years, the latest evidence that the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hike campaign is continuing to cool the labor market.
The Labor Department said Tuesday there were 8.7 million job openings in October, a decrease from the downwardly revised 9.3 million openings reported the previous month. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected a reading of 9.3 million.
The Federal Reserve closely watches these figures as it tries to gauge labor market tightness and wrestle inflation under control.
Still, job openings remain historically high. Before the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, the highest on record was 7.6 million. There are roughly 1.5 jobs per unemployed American.
