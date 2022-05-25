Fed minutes suggest interest rate hikes could come faster than the market expects

The Federal Reserve signaled that it could raise interest rates more rapidly than the market anticipates at coming meetings as it seeks to tame the hottest inflation in four decades.

Minutes from the U.S. central bank's May 3-4 meeting released on Wednesday show that policymakers stressed the need to raise interest rates quickly in order to bring consumer prices closer to their 2% goal. Officials voted unanimously to raise the benchmark federal fund rate by 50-basis points earlier this month, and agreed that similarly sized hikes are on the table at upcoming meetings in June and July.

"Most participants judged that 50 basis point increases in the target range would likely be appropriate at the next couple of meetings," the minutes said.

On top of that policymakers said that monetary policy may need to move past a "neutral" stance – meaning it does not restrict or accommodate economic growth – and adopt a more "restrictive" stance as they race to catch-up with inflation.

Federal Open Market Committee members "judged that it was important to move expeditiously to a more neutral monetary policy stance," the minutes said. "They also noted that a restrictive stance of policy may well become appropriate depending on the evolving economic outlook and the risks to the outlook."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.