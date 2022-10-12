Fed minutes show concerns of more persistent high inflation

WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve officials expressed concern at their meeting last month over the persistence of high inflation and expected that bringing prices and wages down would likely require the labor market to weaken.

Many officials revised higher their expectations for anticipated rate rises, though some signaled greater caution about overdoing increases due to elevated risks of economic and financial volatility, according to minutes of the Sept. 20-21 gathering released Wednesday.

The minutes said officials believed raising rates to more restrictive levels would ensure higher inflation doesn't become embedded in the economy. They agreed that raising rates more aggressively now would "prevent the far greater economic pain associated with entrenched high inflation, including the even tighter policy and more severe restraint on economic activity that would then be needed to restore price stability," the minutes said.

The Fed has lifted its benchmark federal-funds rate five times this year to a range between 3% and 3.25% today from near zero, the most rapid pace of rate increases since the early 1980s to fight inflation running near 40-year highs.