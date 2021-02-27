Brought to you by
Private student loans can help pay for college after you hit federal loan limits. Make sure to review private student loans’ eligibility rules, rates, and terms before borrowing for college or graduate school. Compare student loan variable interest rates from 4.74%-15.83% and fixed interest rates from 3.65%-16.24% APR¹ without affecting your credit score.
Schools eligible
Available lenders
Rated 9.5/10 based on 2,000+ reviews
Private student loans can help pay for college after you hit federal loan limits. Make sure to review private student loans’ eligibility rules, rates, and terms before borrowing for college or graduate school.
Compare student loan variable interest rates from 4.74%-15.83% and fixed interest rates from 3.65%-16.24% APR¹ without affecting your credit score.
|Loancomparison sites
|Traditional lenders
|Multiple lenders compete to get you the best rate
|No filling out duplicate forms
|Get actual prequalified rates, not estimated ones
|Finance almost any degree
|Flexible repayment plans
|San Francisco-based customer support 7 days a week
|3-way phone support connecting you and lenders
Checking your rate won’t affect your credit score
We make sure our partners do not charge loan origination fees on their loans.
Credible is 100% free to use to find your student loans and our customer support is always here to help.
There’s no prepayment penalty if you’d like to pay off your loans faster.
5, 7, 10, 12, 15, 20 yrs
Undergrad & Graduate
7, 10, 15 yrs15
Undergrad & Graduate
5, 8, 10, and 15 yrs8
Undergrad & Graduate
7, 10, 15 yrs
Undergrad & Graduate
5, 10, 15 yrs14
Undergrad & Graduate
10, 15 yrs16
Undergrad & Graduate
10-20 yrs10
Undergrad & Graduate
15 yrs10
Undergrad & Graduate
15 yrs10
Undergrad & Graduate
20 yrs10
Undergrad & Graduate
Updated May 28, 2021
How can you use private student loans?
You can use private student loans to pay for education-related costs and living expenses, which might not be covered by your federal school loans. Some uses include:
|Federal student loans
|Private student loans
|Interest rates
|3.73% - 6.28%*
(depending on loan type)
|Fixed rates from (APR):3.65%+
Variable rates from (APR):4.74%+
(Private lenders on Credible)
|Offers subsidized loans
|Yes
|No
|Loan forgiveness
|Yes
|No
|Option to change repayment plan or defer payments
|Yes
|No
|Requires FAFSA
|Yes
|No
|Requires cosigner
|Typically no
(unless applying for a PLUS loan with adverse credit)
|No
(but might increase chances of qualifying)
|Requires credit check
|Only for PLUS loans
|Yes
*Federal student loan interest rates apply to loans disbursed on or after July 1, 2021, and before July 1, 2022.
Private college student loans
Federal student loans
Federal student loan interest rates
Private student loan interest rates
What is a fixed- vs. variable-rate loan?
Keep Reading: The Best Private Student Loans
Answer a few quick questions to request student loan rates from multiple lenders.
Choose a lender and provide a bit more information so your rates can be finalized.
Upload a few documents and your loan is then disbursed to your school.
Checking your rate won’t affect your credit score
1 Student Loan Rate and Terms Disclosure: Rates displayed include Automatic Payment and Loyalty Discounts, where applicable. Note that such discounts do not apply while loans are in deferment. The lenders on the Credible.com platform offer fixed rates ranging from 3.65% - 16.24% APR and Variable interest rates from 4.74% - 15.83% APR. Variable rates will fluctuate over the term of the borrower's loan with changes in the Index rate. The Index will be either LIBOR or SOFR. Rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Your actual rate may be different from the rates advertised and/or shown above and will be based on factors such as the term of your loan, your financial history (including your cosigner’s (if any) financial history) and the degree you are in the process of achieving or have achieved. While not always the case, lower rates typically require creditworthy applicants with creditworthy co-signers, graduate degrees, and shorter repayment terms (terms vary by lender and can range from 5-20 years) and include Automatic Payment and Loyalty discounts, where applicable. Loyalty and Automatic Payment discount requirements as well as Lender terms and conditions will vary by lender and therefore, reading each lender’s disclosures is important. Additionally, lenders may have loan minimum and maximum requirements, degree requirements, educational institution requirements, citizenship and residency requirements as well as other lender-specific requirements. Lenders will conduct a hard credit pull when you submit your application. Hard credit pulls will have an impact on your credit score.
