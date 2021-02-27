Fox Business

Checking your rate won't affect your credit score

Choose from a range of great options

Ascent
Rates from (APR)
Fixed: 4.62%Variable: 5.86%
Loan term

5, 7, 10, 12, 15, 20 yrs

Eligible degrees

Undergrad & Graduate

Custom Choice
Rates from (APR)
Fixed: 3.65%15Variable: 5.67%15
Loan term

7, 10, 15 yrs15

Eligible degrees

Undergrad & Graduate

College Ave
Rates from (APR)
Fixed: 4.74%6Variable: 4.74%6
Loan term

5, 8, 10, and 15 yrs8

Eligible degrees

Undergrad & Graduate

EDvestinU
Rates from (APR)
Fixed: 7.52%13Variable: 6.99%13
Loan term

7, 10, 15 yrs

Eligible degrees

Undergrad & Graduate

INvestEd
Rates from (APR)
Fixed: 4.37%14Variable: 5.86%14
Loan term

5, 10, 15 yrs14

Eligible degrees

Undergrad & Graduate

MEFA
Rates from (APR)
Fixed: 4.89%16
Loan term

10, 15 yrs16

Eligible degrees

Undergrad & Graduate

Sallie Mae
Rates from (APR)
Fixed: 4.50% APR - 14.83% APR9
Variable: 5.49% APR - 15.83% APR9
Loan term

10-20 yrs10

Eligible degrees

Undergrad & Graduate

Sallie Mae
Rates from (APR)
Fixed: 5.25% APR - 14.48% APR9
Variable: 6.00% APR - 15.60% APR9
Loan term

15 yrs10

Eligible degrees

Undergrad & Graduate

Sallie Mae
Rates from (APR)
Fixed: 5.25% APR - 14.47% APR9
Variable: 6.00% APR - 15.59% APR9
Loan term

15 yrs10

Eligible degrees

Undergrad & Graduate

Sallie Mae
Rates from (APR)
Fixed: 5.25% APR - 14.46% APR9
Variable: 5.99% APR - 15.58% APR9
Loan term

20 yrs10

Eligible degrees

Undergrad & Graduate

Checking rates won't affect your credit

Commonly asked student loan questions

By Jamie Young

Jamie Young is a Credible authority on personal finance. Her work has appeared on Time, CBS News, Huffington Post, Business Insider, AOL, MSN, and more.
Full bio

& Taylor Medine

Taylor Medine is a finance writer with over seven years of experience writing books, courses, guides, and articles. Her work has been published in Bankrate, USA Today, Business Insider, Credit Karma, and more.
Full bio

Updated May 28, 2021

