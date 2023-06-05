Business Leaders
Apple shares hit record ahead of Worldwide Developers Conference, VR headset announcement
Apple CEO Tim Cook is kicking off the company's highly anticipated WWDC in Cupertino where the tech giant is expected to unveil a VR headset as well as fresh details on its AI strategy.
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey endorses Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in 2024 presidential race
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey on Sunday informally revealed he was supporting Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as the Democratic nominee for president.
Apple conference, OPEC’s oil cut, Nasdaq at 2023 high in week ahead
This week: Apple to unveil new VR headset; Lexus, Porsche and Honda to all unveil new cars; Activision to reveal new game; Janet Yellen to testify before Congress.
Why your local chamber of commerce networking groups are great for business leads
Chambers of commerce offer loads of benefits to small business owners including a place to brainstorm ideas, meet other professionals, and find clients.
Elon Musk to host Democrat presidential candidate RFK Jr on Twitter Spaces
Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is to join Elon Musk for a Twitter Spaces discussion on Monday titled "Reclaiming Democracy."
Twitter head for trust and safety resigns after Elon Musk criticizes handling of transgender content
A top Twitter executive resigned this week after Elon Musk criticized the safety and content moderation team's handling of tweets about a documentary called “What is a Woman?"
JPMorgan Chase's COO talks economy, what he thinks the Fed will do with interest rates
JPMorgan Chase Chief Operating Officer Daniel Pinto offered his take Friday on the economy and the direction U.S. interest rates could be headed.
Netflix shareholders reject executive pay packages
Company shareholders withheld support for Netflix's 2023 executive pay package on Tuesday, following a call by striking writers to reject the proposed compensation.
Airbnb co-founder says an uncertain economy creates opportunities for entrepreneurs
Airbnb co-founder Nathan Blecharczyk says entrepreneurs shouldn't shy away from their business ventures just because of an uncertain economic climate.
SpaceX's Starlink awarded Pentagon contract for supplying satellites to Ukraine
The Pentagon awarded SpaceX's Starlink a contract that will allow it to buy satellites for Ukraine, which has used Starlink since Russia's invasion to maintain lines of communication.