Trump hotel keeps liquor license despite 2nd character complaint

The Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington, D.C. is allowed to keep its liquor license despite a second character complaint.

The Washington Alcoholic Beverage Control Board dismissed a request Wednesday to review whether the local Trump International Hotel should lose its liquor license over its owner's character.

The group behind the move claims the president “lacked the good character required in the statute,” according to The Washington Post.

The agency ruled that the complaint by three ministers, two retired judges and two rabbis lacked standing because most of them didn't live in or own property in the District.

Representatives from the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

This marks the second challenge by the group that is pushing for the revocation of the hotel's liquor license over a District law that says license applicants must be of "good character,” the Post reported.

The initial complaint filed last summer says President Trump violates that law, citing accusations of sexual misconduct, claims by contractors who alleged nonpayment from Trump businesses and a pattern of falsehoods, deceptions and other allegations, the Post first reported.

The beverage control board declined the case because the hotel had already been granted a liquor license. The second complaint arose when the renewal for the hotel’s liquor license came up in May.

Trump International Hotel opened in 2016 in Washington, D.C. The Romanesque Revival building sits less than a mile from the White House and is set in the Old Post Office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.