Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Mergers and Acquisitions

Staples moves to acquire Office Depot for $2.1B

The proposed acquisition is the third time the companies have tried to tie up

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for January 9

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Staples is at it again.

Continue Reading Below

On Monday, the Framingham, Mass.-based office-supply chain company said it intended to acquire its competitor, Office Depot, for $40 per share in cash, an 11% premium to Friday's closing price.

"Staples believes that its all-cash transaction is a compelling value proposition for ODP's stockholders that offers a high degree of certainty and is superior to the intrinsic, standalone value of ODP," USR Parent, the corporate name of Staples, wrote in a letter.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
ODPTHE ODP CORP42.76+5.80+15.69%

Shares of ODP, the parent company of Office Depot, were trading at $41 in early Monday trading. Staples is no longer a public company, having gone private in a $6.9 acquisition by private equity company Sycamore Partners in 2017.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The proposed acquisition would be the third time Staples has tried to acquire Office Depot.

In 1997, the Federal Trade Commission rejected the planned tie-up between the two companies, citing anti-competitive behavior. A similar plan was put forth in 2015 and was rejected by the agency in 2016.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS