Google, Intel, Micron CEOs invited to White House

article

Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are meeting with a host of CEOs from the world’s biggest tech companies on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

Executives from Google, Intel and Micron were among those invited.

Trump administration officials tell FOX Business the main purpose of the meeting is to discuss general economic issues. The ongoing concerns surrounding Huawei Technologies are expected to be a part of the discussion.

The administration has listed the Chinese company as a threat U.S. national security, amid the ongoing trade conflict with Beijing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

The Washington Post reported Monday, citing internal documents and people familiar with the arrangement, that Huawei helped construct and maintain the commercial wireless network in North Korea.

Spokespeople for Google, Intel and Micron did not respond to FOX Business’ request for comment at the time of publication.