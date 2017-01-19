Around Town Ahead of the Inauguration

D.C. is buzzing! Here are some special photos FOXBusiness.com took on the street.

Matthew Libassi

The Indianapolis motorcycle patrol is stationed outside of the Grand Hyatt, where the Indiana Republican Ball is being held Thursday.

Street vendors are cleaning up! Some are making more than $10,000 per day!

Decked out in red, white and blue, Americans from all around the country are attending the big day.

Even the U.S. army, while on duty, took time for a photo op.