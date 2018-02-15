Trump needs to rethink infrastructure plan: Rep. Joe Crowley

Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., said on Thursday that President Donald Trump needs to rethink his infrastructure plan and come up with a new one that fits the needs of the American people.

“I hope the president goes back to the drawing room and comes up with a new plan, one that will really meet the needs of the American people,” Crowley told FOX Business’ Liz Claman on “Countdown to the Closing Bell.”

On Monday, President Trump announced his long-awaited $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan to repair “America’s crumbling infrastructure.” In order to incentivize states to begin rebuilding, according to the 53 page document, the government will spend $200 billion over a 10 year period to help the private sector and localities raise the money.

Crowely, who is the Democratic caucus chairman, expressed concern over the president’s plan to raise money.

“What the president proposed is really woefully lacking,” Crowley said. “Its $200 billion over a 10 year period. That roughly comes up to about $20 billion a year of investment, and that simply won’t cut it. It also will put the onus on local government to provide 80% of the share. When traditionally it’s been the opposite, 80% coming from the federal government and 20% from localities.”

According to lawmakers on Wednesday, Trump expressed support for imposing a 25-cent fuel tax increase to help fund his infrastructure plan. Though some Republicans including House Speaker Paul Ryan are against raising the gas tax, which hasn’t been raised in 25 years, it has helped Trump garnish support from Democrats in Congress.

Crowley who supports raising the gas tax, believes that raising it to 25-cent per gallon is too much for Congress to get behind.

“That would be a mighty hike for a Republican president to try and get through,” he said. “I’m not really sure that’s a realistic number, quite frankly... I do think we can raise the gas tax.”

Crowley is skeptical that Trump will work together with Democrats in order to pass a new infrastructure bill.

“The president has a tendency to say one thing and do another, and I think that’s been so far his MO,” Crowley said. “So it’s hard for Democrats to get behind anything he says at this point. … so far the president has been very lackluster in terms of his proposals.”

