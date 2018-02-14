Immigration debate: Dreamers need to go temporarily, 'Green Card Warrior' Nick Adams says

As lawmakers continue an open-ended debate on immigration reform on Capitol Hill this week, “Green Card Warrior” author Nick Adams, an Australian migrant to the United States, argues when it comes to immigration, tough love is the best policy.

“Dreamers do need to go,” Adams told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” “That is an indispensable symbolism that illegal immigration will not be tolerated.”

However, he also argued they should eventually be let back in.

“The Dreamers have to, just because of that indispensable symbolism, go back just for a matter of weeks … maybe even days,” Adams added.

His comments come on the heels of a second judge barring the Trump administration from ending the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) program which provides amnesty to young people, known as Dreamers, brought to the U.S. by their parents illegally.

Congress has until March 5th to come up with a solution with a replacement program, leaving its fate in the balance.

Although Senate Democrats and Republicans are struggling to reach common ground, allowing Dreamers to return to the U.S. through a “very expedited process” would sweeten the deal, Adams said.

“If we are going to achieve immigration reform, we are really making it counterproductive from the very beginning if there is no tough enforcement here for the Dreamers,” he said.