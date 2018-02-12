On Our Radar

Gas tax hike can bolster infrastructure fund: ex-Obama official

Raise federal gas tax to pay for infrastructure: Ray LaHood

Former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood on President Trump's efforts to boost America's infrastructure.

Increasing the federal gas tax is one way to raise money upfront to pay for President Donald Trump’s $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan, according to a former member of the Obama administration.

“Everything in America has gone up,” LaHood, who served as transportation secretary during Obama’s first term, told Neil Cavuto on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.” “The gas tax hasn’t.”

President Trump announced on Monday a plan to rebuild U.S. highways, ports and airports over the next decade with federal spending of $200 billion and the balance of the $1.5 trillion coming from state and local governments as well as the private sector.

The gas tax, which was used to build the U.S. interstate highway system over a 50-year span, has not been increased in 20 years, LaHood said.

“If you want to develop a big pot of money … use public-private partnerships,” he said. 

