Gas tax hike can bolster infrastructure fund: ex-Obama official

Increasing the federal gas tax is one way to raise money upfront to pay for President Donald Trump’s $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan, according to a former member of the Obama administration.



“Everything in America has gone up,” LaHood, who served as transportation secretary during Obama’s first term, told Neil Cavuto on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.” “The gas tax hasn’t.”

President Trump announced on Monday a plan to rebuild U.S. highways, ports and airports over the next decade with federal spending of $200 billion and the balance of the $1.5 trillion coming from state and local governments as well as the private sector.

The gas tax, which was used to build the U.S. interstate highway system over a 50-year span, has not been increased in 20 years, LaHood said.

“If you want to develop a big pot of money … use public-private partnerships,” he said.