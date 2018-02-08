Spending bill will rebuild the military in a ‘big way’: Rep. Brady

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said Thursday a spending bill making its way through Congress this week will help rebuild the military in a “big way.”

“We don’t have any intention of closing this government down, we do have every intention of rebuilding our military in a big way and that’s what this vote is about,” he told FOX Business’ Liz Claman on “Countdown to the Closing Bell.”

According to the spending agreement, the limit on military spending could be increased by $80 billion in 2018 and will rise to $85 billion next year.

Congress will vote on the two-year budget deal that, if passed, will also avert another government shutdown. However, some Democrats including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will not vote for the spending bill for not including DACA reform.

In order to pass the spending bill, Congress will need 60 votes, which puts Republicans in a bind because they will need to sway some Democrats to vote for the bill.

“I love our Senate Republican colleagues. If they really want to make a game change on the budget, change the 60-vote rule so they can pass their bills and we can actually direct the spending of this country. Until they do that Senator Schumer and other Democrats have a seat at the table, that’s what we’re dealing with,” Brady said.

Brady said that no one in America wins if the government shuts down, and he is confident that the budget deal will pass in the Senate by Thursday night.

“No one wins in these shutdowns. No one in America wins in this case,” he said. “We’re focused on the timetable to finish this tonight. The sooner the Senate can move it to us, the sooner we can get it done.”

