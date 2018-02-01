MS-13 is the most dangerous gang in the world: Sheriff Jones

During an interview with FOX Business’ Liz MacDonald, Sheriff Richard Jones and Sheriff Thomas Hodgson weighed in on the dangers of the MS-13 gang.

“We’ve had 20 or 30 of them at a time in our jail, just in one jail. We have them in Columbus, Ohio. They have just done a raid recently in Ohio, we rounded up like 20 or 30 of them [for] extortion, murder, RECO status. We’ve had people killed in our own county and it’s the most dangerous gang in the world. They recruit, they murder [and] they bring drugs in,” said Sheriff Jones on “Risk & Reward.”

During Tuesday’s State of the Union address, President Trump referred to the gang as “savage” and told the story of how two teenage girls were killed by MS-13, while their parents were in the audience for the speech.

However, MSNBC host Joy Reid criticized the president for talking about the gang, claiming that Trump shouldn’t have made the gang sound like “the biggest issue in the United States” and that the only people who have heard of MS-13, were people who watch Fox News. The mother of the two girls who were murdered said that she had “no words” for the MSNBC host’s remarks.

“I know not what planet [Joy Reid] been on, but it’s a fight that we’re all fighting and thank god that our president of the United States is bringing this issue up and is helping local law enforcement and federal law enforcement,” Jones said.

According to the National Gang Intelligence Center, MS-13 has more than 10,000 members in at least 40 states in the U.S.

Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said that MS-13 is the most vicious gang in America and explained why he isn’t surprised by Reid’s comments.

“They are the most vicious gang in the United States, we’ve had 64 in our custody in the last 10 years, these are cop killers. Obviously she has no understanding of what’s going on out there and this is, not surprising as the president has said many times, fake news, it’s an attempt to try to deflect things for their political purposes opposed to telling the people, their views and the people of this country the honesty truth,” said Sheriff Hodgson.

