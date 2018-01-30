Trump should release classified memo on surveillance abuses: Corey Lewandowski

Corey Lewandowski is urging President Donald Trump to release the classified memo that allegedly spotlights surveillance abuses under the Obama administration.

The former Trump campaign manager told FOX Business’ Trish Regan on Tuesday that the American people deserve to know if their government spied on U.S. citizens.

“If we have abuses in this document, which has been reported to have abuses from senior government officials, not only should they release the document, they need to hold those people accountable,” Lewandowski said.

The House Intelligence Committee on Monday voted to release the controversial four-page memo, which GOP lawmakers have described as “shocking,” “troubling” and “alarming.”

Former Trump Deputy Campaign Manager David Bossie said the content of the memo may reveal the problems within the premier law enforcement agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“I care deeply about the FBI being rebuilt and getting these bad apples out because America has always counted on the FBI and it needs to count on it again in the future,” he said on FOX Business’ “The Intelligence Report.”

President Trump has five days to decide whether the content of the memo should become public.