TSA imposes stricter cargo screening from Middle East countries

Growing terror concerns are prompting the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to implement a stricter screening process for cargo coming from the Middle East.

Cargo from seven airports in Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will be subject to additional security protocols for flights entering the United States.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto Thursday that the agency noticed several tendencies that indicate a greater cargo risk.

“We look at intelligence all the time to make sure we are ahead of the threat that’s out there and we saw some trends developing in those countries and we thought it was prudent to put some additional measures in place,” Pekoske said.

TSA officers screened more than 738 million passengers (more than 2 million per day) and 466 million checked bags in 2016, according data released by the agency.

“We didn’t add any additional screening per say because it all gets screened, but what we did add is more advanced to us so that we can look at particular pieces of cargo,” Pekoske said.

The head of the TSA said the latest upgrade in its security measures is a dynamic system that’s based on what’s presented to the agency at that time.

“It’s all about safety, it’s all about security, we look at the individual’s background and any indicators that we may have, both before they come in the checkpoint or while they are in the checkpoint, to find causes to do additional security measures,” Pekoske said.