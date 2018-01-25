Democrats won’t do as well as experts think in the 2018 midterms: Dobbs

One thing we know about President Trump, he defies the so-called “conventional wisdom” at every turn. Time and again he has exposed the political establishment and their left-wing media lapdogs as the stuffy, arrogant, out-of-touch fools they’ve always been.

They said he couldn’t win the nomination. And he trounced 16 GOP candidates. They said he’d never be elected. And he beat Hillary Clinton in the biggest political upset ever.

Now those same self-proclaimed experts are predicting a “blue wave” of Democratic wins in the 2018 midterms. Why? The pinhead pundits will tell it's because only two presidents in the last century have gained seats in both houses of Congress.

But really it’s because that’s what they want to happen because they declared the Trump presidency a disaster before it even began.

Now they can’t bear to face the avalanche of evidence they are dead wrong. Again. The economy is growing at a rate of nearly 4%. At the one year mark of the Trump presidency, nearly 2 million more people are working.

As the unemployment rate has plunged nearly an entire percentage point. The stock market has grown by $7 trillion.

Taxes are going down. Americans are getting bonuses and raises. President Trump’s approval rating just hit 45%. Can you imagine what it will be by November?

No matter what the chattering class says, Americans like winning and Republicans who embrace the America first agenda will coast to victory. When they do, it will be glorious to see the Dems, rhinos and media elite squawking, squealing and running for their lives.

