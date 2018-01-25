A compromise on Trump’s border wall is the price for keeping Dreamers: Cisneros

After striking a deal to end a three-day government shutdown, Capitol Hill has turned to immigration reform. But Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has said that a previous offer to fund President Trump’s border wall during spending bill negotiations is now “off the table.”

Continue Reading Below

“He [Schumer] took it off the table to negotiate,” former HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.”

Cisneros called for a compromise to save DACA.

“Look, we have 700,000 human beings [Dreamers] who really, by all rights, need to be in the country, deserve to be in the country, they have no other country, they are contributors here, we’ve got to fix that problem.”

According to Cisneros, those who want to protect DACA need to find a compromise with President Trump on the wall.

“Some of the most staunch advocates of immigration reform and the Dreamers say, ‘Look, if what it takes is some movement toward what the president wants on the wall than that’s the price for dealing with those 700,000, otherwise it’s not going to happen.”

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Cisneros says it would be a tragedy if a solution to protect DACA is not found, leaving Dreamers at risk of being deported.

“It’s worth it in the sense that 700,000 people are vulnerable to deportation and it would be a human tragedy,” he said.