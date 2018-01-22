Trump defeated Schumer, Democrats to end shutdown: Dobbs

A few thoughts now on a president who put up with so much in his first year; faced with attacks from the left, the right, the media, and deep state. Yet he has delivered for Americans.

The economy booming under this president, with unemployment at the lowest level in 17 years and markets at record highs. Trump delivered on tax reform, the first major overhaul since 1986.

He reversed a slew of his predecessor's policies, pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord and Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and approving the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

In the Middle East, he's succeeding where those before him failed; recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the Islamic state is in retreat, losing 98% of the land it once claimed. As for North Korea, the North and South are going to Olympics together.

All those accomplishments and the president did it despite obstruction and defiance from Democrats, rhinos, the establishment, left-wing national media and deep state.

And now in his second year, this president is laying the foundation to fix the border after a deal was reached to end the Schumer shutdown. Yes, even Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are beginning to understand Trump is their leader, too.

I believe this is a battle for the soul of the nation and President Trump is poised to deliver in his second year.

