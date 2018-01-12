FBI’s Strzok’s texts ‘most damaging’ ever seen; fire him and criminally investigate, fmr. Clinton strategist says

Former Clinton strategist, Mark Penn, on Friday, said FBI special agent Peter Strozok, who was removed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe , should be fired.

Continue Reading Below

“I think that [text] is one of the most damaging things I’ve ever seen from someone in the government in every level. I don’t understand how he’s still employed by the FBI. I don’t understand how a criminal investigation hasn’t been opened to all of this,” Penn told the FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.” “To me, that is hugely damaging to confidence and the FBI. These two folks were having an affair and using official government channels for their personal communications. That alone would have made them a security threat.”

President Donald Trump in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Thursday accused Peter Strzok of committing “treason” over a text message that mentioned an “insurance policy” if Trump were elected.

Marc Lotter, former special assistant to President Trump, doubled-down on Trump’s comments.

“When you’re talking about insurance policies and backup plans to overturn the will of the voter and the election, that sounds pretty treasonous to me,” he told Bartiromo. “So I think the president, the Justice Department, and the FBI need to take a serious look into this investigation and I think we’re seeing that taking place on Capitol Hill.”

Strzok was removed from Mueller’s Russia probe in July.