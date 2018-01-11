CES 2018: Ray J promotes electric bike

The American singer Ray J closed a $31 million deal last November, with Cowboy Wholesale, a leading distributor of consumer electronics, to form Raycon, which “creates high demand, high-quality electronics, designed and backed by innovative celebrities,” according to its website. Ray J oversees marketing and global branding strategy.

“What we did with Raycon is, not only do we have electric transportation, we have headphones speakers, smart watches. High demand, high quality, but affordable,” he told FOX Business’ Liz Claman at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

One of the company’s hot ticket items is an electronic bike, called the “Scoot-E Electric Bike.” The bike is 100% electric powered and can reach a top speed of 20 miles-per-hour.

Catch the full interview on FOX Business' "Countdown to the Closing Bell," Friday at 3 p.m. ET.