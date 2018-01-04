Sessions is refusing to fulfill attorney general duties: Dobbs

A few thoughts now on the Trump administration's Justice Department and the attorney general who has inexplicably withdrawn from his role, who has refused to carry out his duties as the nation's leading law enforcement officer.

Jeff Sessions has retreated from not only his responsibilities, but is more focused on upsetting potheads than he is on defending this president and nation from deep state subversion.

I have long called for the resignation of Jeff Sessions. Back in August, I said if Sessions intended to recuse himself from the Russia probe before being appointed attorney general, he should resign.

And now momentum only growing. Freedom Caucus leaders, Reps. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), calling for Sessions to go now citing Justice Department leaks and conflicts, adding quote: "It would appear he has no control at all of the premier law enforcement agency in the world."

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) last week said quote: "it seems the DOJ and FBI need to be investigating themselves" despite the deal made last night by House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) with the DOJ over access to documents and witnesses pertinent to the anti-Trump dossier.

Sessions hasn't been entirely at rest an ally of Sessions today telling the daily beast that the Justice Department is taking a fresh look at Hillary Clinton's private email server.

And the attorney general late last month directed Justice Department officials to look into the FBI's Uranium One investigation.

But that's all simply too little too late from a man who isn't doing his job who isn't fighting for the president who nominated he has to this point appeared to have retired altogether as a public servant. The American public deserves a full time, full throated attorney general working for them and their president.

