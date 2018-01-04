House, DOJ deal shows unconvincing sign about Speaker Ryan: Judicial Watch

Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell, while discussing alleged corruption and collusion at the top of the FBI, on Thursday, accused Hillary Clinton of being a “national security criminal.”

During an interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria,” Farrell said if it weren’t for Judicial Watch, the public would have no knowledge of the email server issue.

“The email server itself was a fraud on the court,” he said. “The State Department told the U.S. district court here in D.C. ‘hey, no more documents,’ until we forced them to admit that there were.”

Farrell’s comments come on the heels of a deal reached late Wednesday by the House and Justice Department to acquire records relevant to the probe of possible Trump campaign ties to Russia. This comes after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray met with House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday to discuss the demands from House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., to turn over documents related to the investigations, according to Reuters.

“They may have reached some kind of agreement about production or testimonies, but when you deliberately exclude the chairman of the committee who’s asking the questions, guess what—there’s a real problem and it speaks not only about the problem with the DOJ and the FBI, but frankly that the speaker would do that to Mr. Nunes very publically is not a confidence builder,” Farrell said.

He added: “With respect to the show yesterday—and it was a show—this was really incredibly disrespectful to Mr. Nunes,” Farrell told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.” “The fact that he was excluded from the meeting and the FBI director and Mr. Rosenstein go to talk to the speaker. In my opinion—that is not a good sign.”