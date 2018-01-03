Trump proved Bannon overwhelmingly wrong: Dobbs

A few thoughts now on a devastating counterattack by President Trump against one of his former aides who, for whatever incomprehensible reason, decided he was a match for the president in intellect, wit or outright verbal broadsides.

The president today proved Steve Bannon to be wrong... overwhelmingly wrong... on all three counts. President Trump responded to Bannon's reported insults to his family and to him saying this:

"Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind... Steve doesn't represent my base-he's only in it for himself."

The scathing statement comes less than two weeks after a Vanity Fair interview in which Bannon railed against the president's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, an interview which reportedly angered the president.

But the Bannon remarks in an upcoming book eliciting responses from both the president and the First Lady. Melania Trump's spokesperson blasted the book and the Bannon insults within, as belonging in the bargain fiction section.

And White House press secretary Sarah Sanders with this statement:

"Participating in a book that can only be described as trashy tabloid fiction exposes their sad desperate attempts at relevancy."

In my entire career, I've never witnessed such disrespect for any president, or any presidency and from all quarters of the political spectrum.

This president and his family have sacrificed much to serve the nation and for their trouble they are attacked from all sides, from leftist academia and left wing national media, ingrates who have little talent and even less integrity.

The raw jealousy, bitter resentment and outright hatred that is directed at President Trump and his family almost every single day is unprecedented, unfair and wrong according to every American value.

Denying truth, turning justice on its head and the pettiest of politicians and little partisans refusing to credit the president for his extraordinary accomplishments.

Not yet a year in office, and this president has worked wonders, but Mr. Trump's detractors will surely consume themselves denying his success, and surely resenting his commitment to restoring this nation's destiny while brightening prospects for all our citizens.

