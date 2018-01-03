Small business driving the economy: SBA's Linda McMahon

DEVELOPING: Small Business Association (SBA) Administrator Linda McMahon discusses how the department is working to create jobs, fix the jobs gap and help veterans find employment.

In a previous interview, McMahon told FOX Business’ Dagen McDowell that the backbone of America is excited for tax reform, adding that small businesses should continue to grow under the new bill.

“There is some complexity to it, but honestly, when our small businesses get through this and work through this, I don’t think it’s going to be that burdensome for them because they have been accustomed to a little complexity in the past,” McMahon said on “Mornings with Maria.”

McMahon will also weigh in on the SBA’s partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after hurricanes in Houston and Puerto Rico on FOX Business’ “Making Money with Charles Payne” at 6 p.m. ET.