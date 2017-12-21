U.S. Senate backs stop-gap bill to avert government shutdown

On Our Radar

House Financial Services Committee member Keith Rothfus (R-Pa.) discusses Congress agreeing to pass a spending bill to keep the government operating through Jan. 19.

The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved a bill to fund the federal government through Jan. 19 and avert agency shutdowns as a Friday midnight deadline neared.

By a vote of 66-32, the Senate approved the money to keep most agencies funded at current levels, giving Republicans and Democrats in Congress more time to negotiate a bigger fiscal 2018 spending bill that would run through next Sept. 30.

The bill now goes to President Donald Trump for signing into law.

