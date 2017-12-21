President Trump is governing, not campaigning on 2018 agenda: Kellyanne Conway

Former Bush 43 Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove, in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, wrote that it would be in the Republican Party’s best interest for President Donald Trump to stay off the campaign trail in 2018. However, Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, “respectfully” disagrees.

Continue Reading Below

“The timing is very unfortunate. Today is the day to talk to the American people about how this massive and historic tax cut affects them directly and they are already seeing that,” Conway told the FOX Business’ Dagen McDowell on “Mornings with Maria.”

Senior officials and advisers to President Trump said the White House is a planning a “fully-throttle campaign,” including plans for the president to travel and rally for GOP candidates in the 2018 midterm elections, according to the Washington Post.

While Conway did not validate the claims, she said President Trump is willing to consider supporting candidates in return for helping deliver the sweeping tax reform.

“The President was flanked by these Republican members of the House and Senate yesterday. They were proud there to stand with him. You heard senator after senator, house member after house member, chairman of the relevant committees praising leadership and his will in putting this into the end zone, and if they invite the president to be out there in the hustings for them, of course he will consider doing that,” she said

Conway said although the party in the White House “traditionally” suffers losses in following elections, President Trump would be willing to “help support those who support the shared agenda,” and added, “nobody’s talking about politics in the 2018 elections here. We are talking about the 2018 agenda. He’s governing right now, not campaigning.”