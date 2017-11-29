North Korea’s ‘chubby dwarf’ needs to take the US seriously: Lt. Col. Oliver North

Lt. Col. Oliver North says the newly levied United Nations sanctions won’t be enough to end North Korea’s nuclear program and believes that China needs to take a tougher stance against Kim Jong Un before the U.S. is forced to take military action against the rogue nation.

“[The United Nations’] only real way to pressure the chubby dwarf in Pyongyang is to convince Xi and his Politburo that the United States will take military action, and they shouldn’t want that. It’s not good for them either,” North told FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone on “After the Bell” on Wednesday.

The U.N. is currently holding an emergency meeting after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile late Wednesday that experts believe has the capability to reach the continental United States.

The latest U.N. sanctions against North Korea were designed to target Korean shipping operations and Chinese companies that traded with the Hermit Kingdom.

“Unless [the U.N. stops] the Iranian money being transferred to help this program in North Korea, [the sanctions are] not going to work,” he said.

President Donald Trump responded in a Tweet, writing “Just spoke to President XI JINPING of China concerning the provocative actions of North Korea. That major sanctions will be imposed on North Korea today. This situation will be handled!”

North explained how the Chinese will be affected if the North Koreans decide to launch a nuclear strike against the United States.

“There is no doubt that China has all the cards in this. If the North Koreans launch something that’s aimed in this direction with a warhead on it, there will be a devastating response. You are talking somewhere between five and ten million refugees crossing the Tumen and Talu rivers, the boundary between North Korea and China, millions of people in boats, totally disrupting the Chinese economy,” he said.

North described the destruction that a nuclear missile could cause, if the missile were to reach the U.S.

“An electromagnetic pulse because of high altitude bursts of a nuclear weapon would cause that, could literally kill tens of millions of people in the middle of winter on the east coast of the United States. The United Nations sanctions aren’t going to do a darn thing to stop the North Korean program because it’s funded by Iran,” he said.

