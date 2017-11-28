Trump’s Fed nominee Jerome Powell faces confirmation hearing: LIVE Blog

Federal Reserve Chair nominee Jerome Powell is one step closer to becoming one of the most influential central bankers in the world. His confirmation hearing begins today at 10 a.m. ET and he’ll appear before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, taking questions about the economy among other topics. FOX Business will be covering the hearing via our LIVE Blog.

Powell, a Fed governor whose views are seen largely in-line with current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, is expected to sail through the confirmation process. Yellen tendered her resignation earlier this month and will depart as soon as her replacement is confirmed.

Powell is the second Fed official President Trump selected after appointing Randy Quarles who was confirmed as vice chairman of banking supervision. In his role at the Fed, Quarles oversees banking regulation, an area Trump has vowed to water down.

The Federal Reserve has two additional open roles that need to be filled including vice chair, which President Trump will appoint. Also the President of the New York Fed, Bill Dudley, announced his retirement. A search committee has been formed to hire his replacement.