Stuart Varney: Don't bite the hand that feeds you

Don't bite the hand that feeds you. Don't do it. It may feel good to get a little discontent off your chest, but it’s a bad strategy long term.

For example, those NFL players who take the knee: It’s been going on all season, and the results are not good for anyone. Football fans feel they've been bitten by a political protest. And as the protests wind down, the players are left with a sport that’s now in decline. They bit the hand!

Another example: The Republican Party—voters fed it lavishly. They gave it the House, the Senate and the White House. Then, having fed the party, the party bit back when it failed to kill ObamaCare. That was widely seen as a disgrace: they'd promised repeal. They failed. We still have ObamaCare round our necks! They had bitten the hand that fed them.

One more example: Some Republican senators are making noises about rejecting tax cuts, because they don't like President Trump. Sens. Flake (R-Ariz.) and Corker (R-Tenn.) have publicly feuded with the president—so has Sen. McCain (R-Ariz.). Are they about to bite voters' hands? For personal reasons? If they kill tax cuts, they are killing the president’s growth agenda and really hurting the country. That’s biting the hand that feeds them.

Not good. Watch out. The president's approval rating is going up. The hand-biters may want to re-think their strategy.